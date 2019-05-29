SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One year ago, Dwight Jones terrorized the Valley, gunning down people left and right in a four-day rage that stemmed from a bitter divorce and custody battle.
Now, the lead detective talks to Arizona’s Family about what was happening behind the scenes, and two of Dwight’s intended victims spoke out about how deep their involvement was with him, and what has happened since they narrowly escaped death.
As May turned to June, summer of 2018 in Scottsdale suddenly became frozen in time, trapped in the middle of murder after murder.
“During those five days it seemed like it was the longest days we’ve experienced ever,” said Sergeant Hugh Lockerby. “Everyone was worried, and everyone was scared that they could be next.”
Lockerby heads up Scottsdale police's violent crimes unit. He didn’t realize that May 31 would be the start of a nightmare.
