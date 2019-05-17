Maricopa County Animal Shelter grant

A new grant allows help for pet owners in the community. 

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Shelters in the Phoenix area are at capacity and it only gets worse in the summer months. 

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control started thinking of ways to prevent that from happening.

A new grant has allowed them to start a new program and go to the source of the issue.

The grant allows the department to send an employee door-to-door in one of the most poverty stricken areas in Phoenix.

The employee will talk to people living there and offer services like, spay and neutering, shots, meds, etc. at no cost to people in need. 

Jared Dillingham looks into the new program and how it is helping the community. Watch the story on 3TV at 9 p.m. 

Jared anchors the News at 8 on 3TV, and reports for both 3TV and CBS 5. He frequently contributes to the 3TV franchise series 3TV Originals. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.