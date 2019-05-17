PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Shelters in the Phoenix area are at capacity and it only gets worse in the summer months.
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control started thinking of ways to prevent that from happening.
A new grant has allowed them to start a new program and go to the source of the issue.
The grant allows the department to send an employee door-to-door in one of the most poverty stricken areas in Phoenix.
The employee will talk to people living there and offer services like, spay and neutering, shots, meds, etc. at no cost to people in need.
Jared Dillingham looks into the new program and how it is helping the community. Watch the story on 3TV at 9 p.m.
