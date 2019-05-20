PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Across the Valley, in every neighborhood, crime occasionally happens.
CBS 5 Investigates takes a look at a tool that will tell you where and when crime happens in your area.
If we use the Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map we will see dozens of property crimes reported over the past month.
You may also see that they appear to spike on Friday and Saturday between 1 and 3 p.m. and Thursday between 6 and 7 p.m.
We break down specific areas and crimes Tuesday on CBS 5 at 10 p.m.
