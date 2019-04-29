PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It has been our national motto for more than 60 years. It is printed on all our money and in a few states, “In God We Trust” is part of the official license plate.
In Arizona, the “In God We Trust”plate is one of more than 60 on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s website that raises money for non-profits. All of them are approved by state statute.
ADOT lists money raised from each “In God We Trust” plate. Since 2014, records show more than 50,000 of these license plates have been sold or renewed.
Those 50,000 plates raised more than $900,000 for the Scottsdale-based group, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADP).
The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated ADP as a “hate group” for spearheading lawsuits against reproductive and gay rights in the name of religious freedom.
3TV’s Heather Moore takes an in-depth look at the group behind the license plate on Arizona roads, Wednesday night on 3TV at 9.
