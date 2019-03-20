PHOENIX (CBS5) -- CBS 5 investigates is taking you inside a counterfeit pill mill to see firsthand why overdoses and deaths are spiking across the country.
CBS 5 Anchor Kris Pickel shows you the equipment and the process behind creating counterfeit pills.
It is not just opioids being laced with fentanyl. These pill mills can create pills that are any shape, color, size or design.
CBS 5 investigates shows you the problem with the manufacturing process, that in every batch, will press out some pills strong enough to kill.
Watch the entire story on CBS 5 news at 10 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.