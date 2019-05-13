PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was an invitation that was hard to pass up: come hang out with celebrities and pro athletes in a Paradise Valley mansion. But what happened behind closed doors that night sparked a five month criminal investigation – and it is not over yet.
“The aftermath of that evening was horrible. She couldn’t eat for a week. She’s constantly reliving it,” said the mother of a 20-year-old woman says she was lured to the party, drugged and raped.
[RELATED: See more CBS 5 Investigates stories]
CBS 5 Investigates celebrity mansion parties, who’s really putting them on, and why it’s difficult for police to investigate crimes that take place at these events. See our story Thursday at 10 p.m. on CBS 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.