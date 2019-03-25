Lighthouses ... they are these towering structures, emitting a beacon of light to guide boats and ships safely into a harbor at night. Well, we found these lighthouses in one really unlikely place: a man-made lake in the middle of the desert!
The lighthouse club started in 2000 by a group of boaters who wanted to help other boaters by adding navigation lights to the lake. Instead of just sticking them, club founders decided to put them on the top of historic and traditional lighthouses, and so that's how the lighthouse club took off.
"It's just a community of people that are interested in maintaining history, if you will," said Bob Keller of the Lake Havasu Lighthouse Club.
Keller said Lighthouses are a big part of not only American history but world history. "The Colossus of Rhodes, one of the seven wonders of the [ancient] world was a lighthouse." The Statue of Liberty was one of the first lighthouses in the New York harbor and lighthouses were put in place to guide mariners, and at one time that was a major means of transportation.
The lighthouses located at Lake Havasu all replicas of famous lighthouses in the United States and Canada. The east coast replica lighthouses are on the east coast of the lake and west coast lighthouses on the west coast of the lake. The island includes replicas of the Great Lakes lighthouses.
The lights are red and green in color, which is the coast guard designed colors. They can be seen from 3 1/2 nautical miles away. The flashing amber safe harbor lights have a range of 15 miles.
They're all about 17 to 22 feet tall.
People come from all over the world now to look at Lake Havasu's lighthouses. They have even made it onto all the major lighthouse websites.
