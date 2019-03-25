LIGHTHOUSES
The people living near Lake Havasu have a fascination with lighthouses. So much so, they have built 27 lighthouses on the lake.
[WATCH: LAKE HAVASU'S FASCINATION WITH LIGHTHOUSES]
The Lake Havasu lighthouse club started in 2000 by a group of boaters who wanted to help other boaters by adding navigation lights to the lake. Instead of just sticking them on poles, club founders decided to put them on the top of historic and traditional lighthouses, and so that's how the lighthouse club took off.
The lighthouses located at Lake Havasu all replicas of famous lighthouses in the United States and Canada.
