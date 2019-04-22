https://www.azfamily.com/flagstaff-coffeehouse-is-arizona-s-first-coffee-roaster/video_8d538576-755d-5ffa-a4fe-b75181ecb44e.html
Nothing will wake you up in the morning like the sound of a train horn and a freshly roasted cup of coffee.
Macy's has been here this year for 33 years, it's Arizona's first coffee roaster, so it's pretty ingrained in the state's coffee culture.
Must be as its pretty much standing room only this morning!
What is the Macy's special?
Hot chocolate and espresso. It's pretty sweet, if we make it mocha too it'll be less sweet.
Lets go for a mocha.
Okay, do you want a single, double or a triple?
Oh my god, how about a - should I really do a double?
Oh yeah, I already have four shots.
All right, lets do a double!
Jacob, by the way, is also a drummer in a band, so he probably needs those four shots to help him wake up from last night's gig. For me however, this double may put me over the edge.
I love this, look how these guys do this. That's like a work of art!
Everything is entirely, 100% vegetarian. We've become very popular for that reason, actually. The vegetarian biscuits and gravy is a huge hit, people love it.
Hey, why not? I'll eat what the locals eat.
Is there a technique for eating this?
I think you just go for it.
That's got a kick to it! Cheers!
Cheers! Thanks for keeping me out of work for the morning, I like it!
