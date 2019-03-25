Cottonwood's Tavern Hotel offers unforgettable stay in Old Town Cottonwood
First things first. Checking in. We’ve chosen the Tavern Hotel. This boutique hotel overlooks Main Street, offering easy access to all the cool spots to check out. The historic building started out as a grocery store in the 1920s and has been preserved and remodeled into 41 guestrooms and two luxury penthouses. In 2019, TripAdvisor picked the Tavern Hotel as one of the 25 most romantic hotels in the country.
[VIDEO: Cottonwood's Tavern Hotel offers unforgettable stay in Old Town Cottonwood]
Part of your stay includes a complementary cocktail at the Tavern Inn downstairs and a continental breakfast across the street at Crema Craft Kitchen and Bar.
