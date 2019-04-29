I first met Brian and Diablo while having brunch at the Phoenician a few weeks back. The duo was sort of circling the patio outside Mowry & Cotton. So, I excused myself from the table, grabbed my camera and went to ask them what they were up to. I couldn't help it, and I'm sure others were curious as well. I mean, how often do you see a beautiful, golden colored hawk perched on the arm of a guy at a luxury resort? Turns out, they're frequent working guests. Brian Woods is a general falconer with Falcon Force. His partner that day was Diablo, a Harris's Hawk. But don't let his brilliant colors and majestic demeanor fool you. Diablo is a bird of prey; his mere presence scares off pesky birds from the outdoor dining area. It’s called falconry based bird abatement. Trained birds of prey are used to keep pest species of birds and rodents out of resorts, airports, landfills, vineyards and agriculture fields. No traps, no chemicals. Nature merely takes its course. And here at the Phoenician, Diablo is king of his jungle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.