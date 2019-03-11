Event: Arizona Hot Shots Football Game

Date: March 24, 2019

Shift Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Sun Devil Stadium

Parking Instructions: N/A

Where to go once you've arrived at event:

What to wear: TBD

What you will be doing: TBD

Station Contact: TBD

Event: Valley of the Sun United Way Backpack Filling

Date: April 3, 2019

Shift Time: TBD

Location: TBD

Parking Instructions: TBD

Where to go once you've arrived at event:

What to wear: TBD

What you will be doing: TBD

Station Contact: TBD

Event: Arizona Hot Shots Football Game

Date: April 7, 2019

Shift Time: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Sun Devil Stadium

Parking Instructions: N/A

Where to go once you've arrived at event:

What to wear: TBD

What you will be doing: TBD

Station Contact: TBD

Event: March for Babies

Date: 4/13/19

Shift Time: 6:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Location: Wesley Bolin Plaza

Parking Instructions: TBD

Where to go once you've arrived at event: TBD

What to wear: TBD

What you will be doing: TBD

Station Contact: TBD

