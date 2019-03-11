Event: Arizona Hot Shots Football Game
Date: March 24, 2019
Shift Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Location: Sun Devil Stadium
Parking Instructions: N/A
Where to go once you've arrived at event:
What to wear: TBD
What you will be doing: TBD
Station Contact: TBD
Event: Valley of the Sun United Way Backpack Filling
Date: April 3, 2019
Shift Time: TBD
Location: TBD
Parking Instructions: TBD
Where to go once you've arrived at event:
What to wear: TBD
What you will be doing: TBD
Station Contact: TBD
Event: Arizona Hot Shots Football Game
Date: April 7, 2019
Shift Time: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Location: Sun Devil Stadium
Parking Instructions: N/A
Where to go once you've arrived at event:
What to wear: TBD
What you will be doing: TBD
Station Contact: TBD
Event: March for Babies
Date: 4/13/19
Shift Time: 6:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Location: Wesley Bolin Plaza
Parking Instructions: TBD
Where to go once you've arrived at event: TBD
What to wear: TBD
What you will be doing: TBD
Station Contact: TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.