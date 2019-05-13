PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A new survey says one in ten Airbnb users in the United States have found a hidden camera during their stay.
Last month, a family visiting Ireland found a camera hidden in a smoke alarm, live streaming from the living room of their Airbnb.
A couple staying at a rental near Disneyland found a similar one in March.
In March, a tourist found two cameras in his rental home, disguised as cell phone chargers.
Derek Staahl reports on how you can spot these virtual peeping toms Wednesday on CBS 5 at 10 p.m
