The state will oversee the operations of a long-term care facility in Phoenix where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth, in an agreement to keep the facility from closing. A spokesman for Governor Doug DU-see says Hacienda Health-Care officials agreed Friday afternoon to accept voluntary regulation from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The spokesman says this means the patients will be allowed to stay.
Cindy McCain is apologizing after inaccurately claiming that she stopped human trafficking at the Phoenix airport when she reported a toddler with a woman of a different ethnicity and quote something didn't click unquote. Police say they investigated but found no evidence of a crime. The incident draws attention to the suspicion that parents, relatives, nannies and others sometimes face when they travel with children who don't look like them.
Central American migrants are increasingly entering the United States illegally in groups of at least 100 people in rugged, remote stretches of the Mexican border, while overall arrests drop for a second straight month in January. It is unclear what's driving the uptick of large groups in remote areas but families, many of them Central American, make up a large and growing percentage of arrests across the border. A group of 325 Central Americans was found Thursday near Luke-ville, Arizona.
All but two of the 13 applicants to fill an Arizona Supreme Court opening have cleared the first hurdle. The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments said it plans to interview 11 of the applicants hoping to be appointed to fill the upcoming vacancy.
An arrest has been made in connection to the theft of Archie Bradley's golf clubs. They were stolen from the Diamondbacks pitcher last week during the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am. 32 year old Andrew Burr-tony was arrested near his home in Mesa. The stolen clubs were recovered a week ago in Gilbert.