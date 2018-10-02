[STORY 1]
Arizona continues to mop up after historic rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa soaked the state. Go to a-z family dot com or download the a-z family news app to see who was impacted the most and what areas got the most rain.
[STORY 2]
A Valley family desperately wants to find the hit and run driver who fatally struck a Phoenix man last week and then fled the scene. 26 year old Josh Manly was hit near tenth street and Buckeye Road on Thursday. So far the only witness to come forward was a driver who saw his body lying in the street
[STORY 3]
A school district in Buckeye plans to name its next school after the late senator John McCain. The decision on Monday night after the superintendent made the official recommendation.The district said it received a blessing from John McCain's widow Cindy McCain in September.
[STORY 4]
A Tempe company has invented an all-terrain wheelchair designed to let those with disabilities go to places that couldn't in the past. Terrain Hopper U-S-A is an electrically powered off-road mobility scooter that can operate over mud, sand, rocks, steep hills and other challenging terrain that a normal wheelchair can’t. Go to a-z family dot com or download the a-z family news app to see the vehicle in action.