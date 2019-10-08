Roasted carrot and kale salad Posted 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesPhoenix police bust telemarketing ring that scammed seniors out of $40 millionChandler police arrest man suspected of shooting his father, mother and sisterPolice say mother tells children to take off seat belts before purposefully crashing vanMan dead, found shot in front of house in PhoenixSection 8 waiting list is opening in Chandler for first time since 2016Allegiant bringing two new routes to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway AirportHere's a sneak peek into White Castle's first location in Arizona!Avondale school remembers teacher killed in head-on crashNASA discovered a black spot on Jupiter 2,200 miles longDPS: Troopers stop wrong-way driver suspected of impairment on I-17 in Phoenix Videos