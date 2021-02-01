On January 20, 2021 Kamala Harris made history when she was sworn-in, becoming America's first female Vice-President.
Vice-President Harris is also the first Black and South-Asian elected to the Nations second highest office.
As President Joe Biden's right-hand person, Harris is also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and her AKA sisters like Shawn Gear, who is President of the Delta Beta Omega chapter here in the Valley, are understatedly beaming with pride.
"We were elated, very proud of our new Vice-President, very prideful, inspired because she makes a different as for the young girls that look at her and see the accomplishments that she's done."