The Cheesecake Factory is introducing a recipe for a new item. Crispy Brussels Sprouts are one of 250 items served on the menu.
Here is the following recipe:
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts
- 6 oz. Brussels Sprouts, washed and drained well
- 1 oz. Brussels Sprouts Leaves
- Pinch Coarse Salt
- 1 slice Bacon, cooked crisp, chopped
- 1 oz. Maple-Butter Glaze*
1. Carefully remove some of the whole outer leaves from the Brussels sprouts and set aside.
2.Cut the Brussels sprouts into quarters and fry them until completely cooked, hot throughout and slightly crispy. Remove from the frying oil and allow to drain on paper towels.
3.Fry the Brussels sprout leaves until crispy. Remove from the frying oil and allow to drain on paper towels. Sprinkle a little coarse salt over the crispy leaves.
4. Place the quartered Brussels sprouts into a mixing bowl. Add the chopped bacon into the bowl. Drizzle the Maple Butter Glaze evenly over the ingredients and gently toss together. Place onto a serving plate or into a bowl.
5. Gently mound the crispy Brussels sprout leaves on top of the quartered Brussels sprouts.
Portion: 1 Serving
*Available in fine food markets
