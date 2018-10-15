Proposition 306 has many voters confused on what voting yes actually means.
Basically, a yes vote restricts the powers of Arizona's Clean Elections Commission, which oversees public-financing for candidates. The commission also enforces financial-reporting rules for political campaigns.
If passed, Proposition 306 would also require the commission's policies to be approved by the Governor's Regulatory Review Council, a board of political appointees chosen by the governor.
Prop. 306 would also prohibit candidates who receive financing for their campaigns from transferring that money to tax-exempt groups or political parties.
Supporters: Stop Taxpayer Money For Political Parties and State Representative Mark Finchem.
Opponents: League of Women Voters of Arizona, Arizona Advocacy Network, State Representative Ken Clark and Phoenix Councilwoman Kate Gallego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.