PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family in sponsorship with Leslie’s Pool Supplies are partnering with The Valley of the Sun YMCA to help Arizonans stay safe around water and ‘Swim Safe’.
Arizona’s Family reporter, Maria Hechanova and weather anchor, April Warnecke will be sharing water safety tips and stories to help increase water safety awareness and keep you safe.
Our goal is to raise awareness around preventable accidental drownings that occur every year.
DONATE TO GIVE FREE SWIM LESSONS
Swim lessons are vital in drowning prevention. Children are 88% less likely to have a drowning incident with formal swim training, which is why Arizona’s Family and our Pay It Forward sponsors are committed to helping the Valley of the Sun YMCA raise funds for 1,000 free swim lessons for the community.
Join us May 10 through 16 as we work together to give back to the community. Support the YMCA’s mission and donate today at valleyymca.org/give to provide Arizona’s youth with free swim lessons.
DROWNING: HOW BIG IS THE PROBLEM?
Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children under the age of four and second leading cause of unintentional death for children under the age of 12. Nationally, three children die each day because of drowning.
With 60% of youth drowning incidents occurring within 10 feet of water it is crucial to take additional precautions around pools, lakes, and other bodies of water to ensure safety.
WHAT CAN BE DONE?
This year has already seen 6 water related deaths and 21 water related incidents.
Take extra precautions to prevent accidental drownings:
- Ensure that pool fences, locks and alarms are working properly.
- Install a four–sided isolation fence with self–closing and self–latching gates around home swimming pools.
- Formal swim lessons reduce the risk of drowning by 88%. Be sure that you and your family know the basics of swimming and CPR.
- Make life jackets a must around natural bodies of water, even if children know how to swim.
- Teach children to never go around water without adult supervision.
- Always supervise children when they are in or near water. Download a Water Watcher Tag and take the Water Watcher pledge to actively watch all children around water. Designate and adult to keep their eyes on the water and avoid distractions.
- In an emergency, pull all children out of the water, call 911 and begin CPR.
Help Arizona’s Family, Leslie’s Pool Supplies and The Valley of the Sun YMCA increase water safety awareness within the community this summer and commit to Swim Safe.
Find more water safety tips on The Valley of the Sun YMCA’s Facebook page.