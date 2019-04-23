TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - There are some important details everyone should be aware of before the 15th Annual Pat’s Run on Saturday in Tempe.
All racers must pick up race materials in the parking lot north of Sun Devil Stadium starting on Wednesday, April 24.
Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Racers will receive their official Pat’s Run race shirt, race number and bib, race program, merchandise and fundraising awards.
Parking and transportation
Racing officials want to remind everyone that there is limited free parking available in and around Arizona State University.
- ASU's Lot 59 North
- Packard Drive South Parking Garage (east of Sun Devil Stadium)
- Stadium Garage across from Wells Fargo Arena
- Northeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Rio Salado Parkway
It's a good idea to carpool, walk, bike or ride the Light Rail if you can.
The Light Rail has a stop at Veterans Way and College Avenue, which is a half-mile from the start line.
There are Park & Ride locations at McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard, and Loop 101 and Apache Boulevard. Trains run every 15 minutes starting at 4 a.m.
Bikes can be parked on the northwest corner of Rio Salado and Rural Road Parkway.
Plan to arrive between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
Click here to download an event map.
Where to find information
The information booth for the race will be at the south end of the Race Day Expo. The booth will also serve as the lost and found.
Race day
The race will happen rain or shine.
Here’s the schedule.
6:00 a.m. -- Expo & Kid’s Corner opens
The Kids Corner is a play zone for children 12 years old and younger. A waiver must be signed for your child to participate. It can be found here. The expo features more 40 vendors with food and drink samples.
6:30 a.m. -- Corrals open
Each runner will be assigned a corral. You can enter your assigned corral or any corral behind your assigned spot.
7:00 a.m. -- 4.2 Mile Chair Race starts
7:05 a.m. -- 4.2 Mile Walk/Run Starts
Pat's Run uses a rolling wave start to help control congestion along the race route.
That means racers in the corrals will start at specifically timed intervals.
7:30 a.m. -- Post-party starts
The party is at Desert Arboretum Park, just outside the southeast corner of Sun Devil Stadium.
10:00 a.m. -- 0.42 Mile Kids Race Run starts
The Kids Run starts at just east of the Expo on Packard Drive.
Packets for the run will be available for pickup starting Wednesday and ending on Friday. Participants will enter age-special start line corrals. Parents can accompany children on the run. The Kids Pick Up Zone is located east of the finish line.
11:00 a.m. Event ends
Other reminders
Bags, pets, bicycles, in-line skates, scooters, skateboards and and all motor-driven vehicles are prohibited. According to the Race Guide, participants who do not follow the safety notice will be denied access to the start line corrals.
Your race bib must be visible and worn during the entire race. It should only be worn by its assigned runner. After crossing the finish line, you must present your bib to receive the 2019 Pat’s Run Medal.
For more information, read the official guide.
Traffic: Street restrictions and bus detours
The City of Tempe advises people coming south on Loop 202 from Scottsdale to avoid Scottsdale/Rural Road. avoid using Rural/Scottsdale Road as it will be closed southbound between Gilbert Drive and 6th Street. Use Priest Drive, Mill Avenue, or McClintock Drive as alternates.
To get around the event, use University Drive, McDowell Road, Priest Drive and/or McClintock Drive.
Here is a list of road closures from the City of Tempe's website.
The following closure will occur from 4 p.m. April 26 to 12 p.m. April 27:
- Packard Drive closed in both directions between 6th Street and Rio Salado Parkway
Street restrictions and closures from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. April 27 include:
- 6th Street closed in both directions between Rural Road and Veterans Way
- Alpha Drive closed in both directions between University Drive and 6th Street
- Rio Salado Parkway closed in both directions between Rural Road and Hardy Drive
- Mill Avenue closed northbound between 3rd Street and Washington Street/Curry Road
- Curry Road closed eastbound and westbound between Mill and College avenues
- Lakeview Drive closed in both directions at Curry Road
- College Avenue closed southbound between Curry Road and Gilbert Drive
- Gilbert Drive closed eastbound between College Avenue and Scottsdale Road
- Scottsdale/Rural Road closed southbound between Gilbert and University drives
- Scottsdale/Rural Road closed northbound between University Drive and SR202
- Rio Salado Parkway closed westbound at McClintock Drive
- SR202 eastbound off-ramp at Scottsdale Road closed
- SR202 westbound on-ramp at Scottsdale Road closed
- SR202 westbound off-ramp at Scottsdale Road restricted to northbound traffic only on Scottsdale Road
