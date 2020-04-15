TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- For the first time ever, Pat's Run will be held virtually. The event is set for this Saturday, April 18. Now, organizers want to make sure participants stay connected and share their experiences by uploading photos and videos of their run.

Pat's Run to go virtual due to 'uncertain environment' Pat's Run is the latest Valley event that will cancel in-person interaction due to the coronavirus outbreak

Last month, the Pat Tillman Foundation announced that Pat’s Run 2020 will be held "virtually." Instead of gathering in Tempe, the organization is encouraging the public to run 4.2 miles individually. "In this uncertain environment, the mission will go on," the Pat Tillman Foundation said in a statement. "Pat’s Run 2020 is going virtual. We are prioritizing the health and safety of our runners, volunteers, and staff and are responding to guidance from health and governmental officials."

Registered runners will still receive a Pat’s Run 2020 medal and a commemorative t-shirt. And event organizers are encouraging participants to join a Facebook group where runners can upload photos and videos of their run.

"We want to see how all of you will be honoring Pat’s legacy at the first ever virtual Pat’s Run and we encourage you to share your pictures, stories and run time," says the Pat Tillman Foundation. "Earn a chance to be the Official Race Starter for Pat's Run 2021 by recording your run on Strava for immediate results, and join the Pat's Run (Official) Facebook group to post photos and videos from your run. Your content could be shared on Arizona's Family 'Good Morning Arizona' broadcast Saturday morning starting at 7 a.m."

When running or walking, don't forget to wear your favorite Pat’s Run race shirt. Organizers advise: "Run solo. Stay safe." They also provided the following tips to participants:

Stay home if you are sick

Stay 6 feet away from other people

Run in non-crowded areas

Do not gather in groups

Check local guidance for social distancing

Have fun and share your photos with #PatsRun

You can find out more information about the virtual race online.