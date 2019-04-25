TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent Pat Tillman Scholar is using her law degree from the University of Arizona to start a new chapter in her life, focused on helping veterans.
Following a family tradition, Angie Menard enlisted in the military after high school. She served as a medic during the first Gulf War before returning to Tucson.
"The transition was difficult. There weren't a lot of services for veterans back then," she recalled.
After 20 years of working in the private sector, she decided to go to law school in 2015.
Her scholarship from the Pat Tillman Foundation helped pay the bills, and also guide her toward her goal of launching a practice specifically to serve veterans.
"Being a [Tillman] Scholar is also about the foundation they provide, supporting my educational and professional goals. They helped me find my purpose," she said.
Even as a student, she worked as an advocate for veterans.
"I was able to represent veterans in Treatment Court, and veterans who've been denied benefits from the VA," Menard said.
After graduation, she launched her practice and devoted it to helping veterans and people with disabilities.
"Veterans in Treatment Court are dealing with low-level criminal offenses," she said. "In many cases, they've had a hard time transitioning from the military, or they don't receive the services they need."
Menard represents veterans of all eras and ages. Currently, she's helping a 19-year-old, and also veterans in their 80s.
"I think I have some things in common with Pat [Tillman]. We both had great careers, but at some point, we both realized we wanted to do something more meaningful. I wanted to give back to my community, and wanted to serve," Menard said.
