FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chrissy Mott says she's not your average student.
After serving 17 years in the military, with experiences that took her from Afghanistan to Japan, Mott says she sometimes has more in common with her professors than other students.
It's one of the reasons Mott deeply appreciates the Pat Tillman scholarship.
The funding is instrumental, but the support from other Tillman Scholars is just as important.
Mott is pursuing her doctorate in forestry at Northern Arizona University. Her focus is the role insects play in bringing a forest back to life after a major wildfire.
Tillman Scholars not only do incredible work, but they also help each other professionally, educationally and socially.
"You know there's (sic) people East Coast, West Coast and all around the country. We network," she explained. "We talk. We collaborate. And it's good to know you're not alone."
Even before applying for the scholarship, Mott knew Pat Tillman’s legacy of service and sacrifice.
"He thought he needed to go do something to serve his country, to make a difference somewhere," she said.
Mott's work with insects focuses on how the smallest roles often play a part in something bigger.
Finding connections and making the world a better place go hand in hand with the Pat Tillman Foundation.
"It's a good way to honor him, I think, because we're all trying to do something different," Mott said. "We're trying to make a difference in our own way, and I think that's really just what he was kind of trying to do -- make a difference."
