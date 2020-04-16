PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Saturday is the 16th annual Pat’s Run, and due to COVID-19, this year’s race is a virtual run.
We want to introduce you to Tillman Scholar recipient Tara Heidger.
After graduating from high school in the Midwest, she decided to join the military.
"I told my parents I was joining the military. They were not necessarily happy,” she said. “It was 2004 and the beginning of the Iraq War."
Her first stop was Fort Riley, Kansas, home of the Big Red One.
Shortly after arriving there, Heidger and her unit were deployed to Baghdad, then other places around the world. That's when she met her husband and got her bachelor’s degree. After her time in active duty, she started to explore what was next in life.
"My husband got a job in banking and it kind of left me wondering what do I do? I have this experience. I have this deployment and I lived in Germany for three years, and I kind of understand all of these things. But how do I put that on paper for a company to hire me," said Heidger.
She applied and was accepted to Columbia University. In her second year at Columbia, life drastically changed for her and her husband, in a matter of a few hours.
"I was in India when I got this call from the Pat Tillman Foundation to tell me I was selected [for the Tillman Scholarship]. And that morning, that morning, I had adopted twins in India,” she said. “So that day, like, I met my children, and then I came home, I got this random call from New York and they're like, 'You're selected to be a Tillman scholar,' and it was like, the two biggest impacts on my life happening within like five hours of each other."