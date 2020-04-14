PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - All week long Arizona's Family is highlighting Tillman Scholars. On Tuesday, we're featuring Navy veteran Michael Sheppard.

"We moved around a lot when I was growing up and I'd say where I'm from is probably from Hoover, Alabama," Sheppard said.

Sheppard has found a home right here in the Valley after spending six years in the Navy.

"I decided to go to Arizona State University and use my post-9/11 G.I. Bill working in engineering."

After spending a few years in the workforce, he decided it was time to go back to school.

"I loved my undergrad experience at ASU, so after spending a few years in the industry in engineering, I actually decided to come back to Arizona State," Sheppard said.

That's when he applied for the Tillman Scholarship. He was selected to be a scholar last year.

"The Tillman Foundation in general and the Tillman Scholarship has been fantastic for me," he said. "It really has, in terms of other experiences and opportunities as a Tillman scholar. To me, the most important thing has really been meeting all the people, meeting the other scholars."

The next steps for him include getting his Ph.D. and making a big impact on trauma survivors.

"My main mission, my goal is to work with survivors of trauma. So if we're looking at survivors of human trafficking or domestic abuse or abuse of a child, I'm looking at transitions and aid for them so I'm hoping I can put my Ph.D. work to good use," said Sheppard.

