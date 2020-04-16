Meet Tillman Scholar Blaze Belobrajdic

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – As we count down the days to the 16th Annual Pat’s Run, we want to introduce you to Tillman Scholar, Blaze Belobrajdic.

Belobrajdic was born into a military family in St. Louis and moved around quite a bit growing up.

"I'm half jealous of folks that had like the portion where they were able to grow up in one location,” he said. “I'm also thankful that I got the ability to kind of start over. Each time, making new friends and figure out that process because I don't think a lot of folks got to do that either."

After graduating from high school, he found a home at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

"We didn't have any money saved up for college whatsoever. So it was trying to figure out a way to pay for school, and it was going to be expensive,” said Belobrajdic. "So it just seemed like a nice thing to go serve -- get school paid for. And really, that was my primary focus."

After the terror attacks on 9/11, Belobrajdic eventually joined the Marine Corps as a helicopter pilot. During his 12-year active-duty career, he was deployed four times.

After active duty he started graduate school at Texas A&M University in aerospace engineering. That's when he found out about the Tillman Scholarship. He is the second person in his family to get the scholarship. His younger brother also is a Tillman Scholar.

"My brother, who is younger than me, got it before me, and he loves that fact," said Belobrajdic. "And good on him, because he deserved it."

For Belobrajdic, the scholarship has helped him through networking among other ways.

"I'm a single dad. And so I fly for the airline. So, I’ve tried to make some money off of the side. But my GI Bill's about extinguished, so there's that component. And I’m living out here to be close with my daughter. And all those things combined mean there's a financial sticker, and the Tillman scholarship has allowed me to just take a breath of deep air, ya know?"