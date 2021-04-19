PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt wants to have coffee with a fan, and The Pat Tillman Foundation will make it happen for one lucky person.
So, how do you become the winning fan? It’s very simple. All you have to do is register for Pat’s Run by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, and you’ll be entered for a chance to rap with Watt via a Zoom. The winner will be chosen at random.
Watt, who has been called a future Haller of Famer, has 101 career sacks and is known as one of the best pass-rushers on the field today. Coming to us off a 10-year run with Houston Texans, Watt agreed to a two-year deal with the Cardinals earlier this month. He tweeted a photo of himself working out in a Cardinals T-shirt on March 1.
The Zoom coffee chat arranged by The Pat Tillman Foundation will be one of No. 99's first forays into the community as a Cardinal. And he could not have picked a better event to support.
Drawing participants from all over the world, Pat’s Run is an iconic Arizona event that takes place every spring in honor of Pat Tillman, who was killed in action after leaving a lucrative NFL career to serve our country in the wake of the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago this year. The run is 4.2 miles, a nod to Tillman’s number when he played football for Arizona State University.
The event, which happens on April 24 this year as it celebrates its 17th anniversary, is the premier fundraiser for The Pat Tillman Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships to help “the next generation of leaders who are dedicated to service beyond self” further their educations, reach their potentials, and take their places in the world. Recipients are military service members, veterans, and spouses who embody Tillman’s principles and commitment to service.
“Somewhere inside, we hear a voice. It leads us in the direction of the person we wish to become,” Tillman once said. “But it is up to us whether or not to follow.”
Tillman did. Watt does.
Like the 2020 event, Pat’s Run is virtual this year. While the official event is on April 24, participants have a window in which to complete their 4.2-mile run. That's April 23-25.
The Pat Tillman Foundation will feature live events and opportunities to connect with the rest of the Pat's Run community. It's easy to join the Pat's Run Facebook Group and to register for the Pat Tillman Foundation’s three-race challenge series.
Click here to register for this year’s Pat’s Run and be entered for a chance to enjoy a Zoom coffee chat with Watt.
Arizona's Family is proud to be a sponsor of Pat's Run.