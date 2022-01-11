TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The 18th Annual Pat's Run, honoring the legacy of Pat Tillman, is coming in April, and is now open for registration.
Sign up for this year’s virtual 4.2-mile race for only $42 at patsrun.org.
This year’s race returns in-person to Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. The 4.2 mile run will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Virtual options will also be offered for runners. Also returning is the .42-mile Kid’s Race. This year’s theme focuses on passion and drive with a tagline of “Pushing Limits.”
Registration is currently open with flash sale pricing of $42. Starting January 12 registration increases to $47. That price increases by $5 every two weeks. Virtual registration costs $42 no matter when you register. Discounts are available for corporate teams.
As in years past, all runners — kids, adults and Tillman Honor Run participants — will receive a Pat’s Run 2022 T-shirt and a medal. Join the Pat's Run Facebook Group for more Pat’s Run news and event information.
The 18th Annual Pat’s Run is presented by TEKsystems and is the signature fundraising event for the Pat Tillman Foundation which supports the Tillman Scholar program.
RACE DETAILS:
- Distance: Run or walk 4.2 miles (.42 miles for the Kids’ Race)
- Date: April 23, 2022
- Where: Tempe, AZ
REGISTRATION DETAILS:
- In-person Registration: Registration costs $42 on Jan. 11 only. After Jan. 11, registration increases to $47, and will increase by $5 every two weeks.
- Virtual Registration: Virtual registration costs $42, no matter when you register.
- Kid’s Race: The Kid’s Race is back too—kids get their own special t-shirt and a prize.
- Tillman Honor Runs: Register on this site for Tillman Honor Runs sponsored by Arizona State University Alumni Association.
- Corporate Teams: Interested in bringing a team together from your workplace? Contact us to get a coupon code.
- The Pat’s Run Challenge Series: The Pat’s Run Challenge Series is back! Register for all three in a bundle and save.