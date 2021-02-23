PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Starting Feb. 24 through March 3, you can get a special prize just for registering for the 17th Annual Pat's Run.
Pat's Run will announce their prize giveaway on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter on select days. They will be giving away two prizes - one for anyone who registers that day and one to someone who is already registered. The prizes include apparel, gift certificates and memorabilia.
The giveaway days will be:
- February 24
- February 25
- February 26
- March 1
- March 3
Race Details:
- Virtual for 2021
- You can run or walk 4.2 miles
- Starts at 7:05 a.m. MST on April 24. However, they are offering a three-day window (April 23-25) to complete the 4.2 miles
- Registration cost is $42
- Kid's race is back too with a special t-shirt and participation ribbon
The only way to be able to participate is to register for Pat's Run here. The run will be taking place this year virtually due to COVID-19 protocols on April 24.