PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The 17th Annual Pat's Run, which is coming up in April, will be virtual in 2021. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Pat Tillman Foundation to pivot and go virtual for its 2020 event. To "prioritize the health and safety of our runners, our volunteers, and the community that continues to support education and leadership development for Tillman Scholars," the Foundation has already decided to stick with the virtual model for its next big run.
The virtual event officially takes place on April 24, 2021. But this year, there's a participation window "for maximum flexibility," according to the Pat Tillman Foundation. That window is April 23-25. Registration, which historically fills us quickly, opens on Jan. 12.
As in years past, adult runners will get a T-shirt and a medal. That includes ASU Honor Run participants.
The Pat Tillman Foundation promises "live events and opportunities to connect with the rest of the Pat's Run community," and encourages participants to join the Pat's Run Facebook Group.
"While we would love to host Pat's Run in person and celebrate our 17th annual race with all of you, we are focused on the safety of our participants while creating a memorable and exciting experience for everyone," reads the Facebook post announcing the decision.
Up until this year, Pat's Run was a 4.2-mile course through Tempe. Although it had to change what the event looks like, the Pat Tillman Foundation was determined to honor Pat Tillman's legacy and keep the community together. "In this uncertain environment, the mission will go on," the Foundation said of its 2020 event. The same holds true for 2021.
Arizona's Family is proud to once again sponsor Pat's Run, which has become the signature event of the Pat Tillman Foundation and draws participants from all over the country, even the world.