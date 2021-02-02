PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pat Tillman Foundation has revealed the finisher medal for the 17th Annual Pat's Run.
This year's theme was created to represent Tillman's spirit of tenacity with the phrase, "Give 'Em Hell." The medal is adorned with that phrase and Sun Devil flames.
Pat's Run will be held virtually for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus. But Pat Tillman Foundation CEO Dan Futrell says they've already gotten a lot of runners registered to continue the tradition of celebrating Tillman's legacy.
"We really appreciate everybody persevering and as the medal says, we gotta get out there and give 'em hell," Futrell said.
Pat's Run funds scholarships for 60 veterans and military spouses, known as the Tillman Scholars.
While the virtual run officially takes place on April 24, 2021, race organizers allowed for a flexible participation window to complete their 4.2-mile race. That window is April 23-25, 2021.
Sign up for this year’s virtual 4.2-mile race for $42 at patsrun.org.
As in years past, all runners -- kids, adults and Tillman Honor Run participants -- will receive a Pat’s Run 2021 T-shirt and a medal. The Pat Tillman Foundation will mail bibs to Kids Race participants, as well as adult runners who register directly with Pat’s Run.
Arizona’s Family is a proud sponsor of the 17th annual Pat’s Run and are honored to support the Pat Tillman Foundation for a fifth year.