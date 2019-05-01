PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With summer fast approaching, take a look at some of the great spots around the Valley to cool off with a scoop of ice cream.
From 31 Flavors to old-fashioned soda fountains to high-tech treats, we've got the scoop on some of the coolest ice cream spots in town.
Sugar Bowl
There aren't many old-school ice cream parlors left in town, but you're guaranteed a dose of nostalgia at the Sugar Bowl in Scottsdale. This Old Town destination has been open since 1958 and is known for being featured in the Family Circus cartoons, which were drawn by Valley resident Bill Keane. You'll find classic ice cream flavors here as well as shakes, malts and good old banana splits.
4005 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251
(480) 946-0051
MacAlpine’s Soda Fountain
This Central Phoenix soda shop is a legend in Phoenix history. MacAlpine's Soda Fountain was established in 1928. The menu includes shakes, malts and classic ice cream sodas. And if you were a fan of Thrifty brand ice cream, you'll find it here. You'll also find a dazzling display of soda fountain flavors.
2303 N 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85006
(602) 262-5545
More information is available on MacAlpine's Facebook page.
Baked Bear Ice Cream Sandwiches
Wait until you taste these cream sandwiches held together by fresh-baked cookies, brownies or even donuts. The Baked Bear has over a dozen original recipe cookies and ice cream flavors, so feel free to mix and match. The sandwiches can be also rolled through toppings ranging from Fruity Pebbles to Oreo crumble.
There are three locations in the Valley.
Creamistry
It's the ice cream of the future! Creamistry features made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream. "Creamologists" prepare the customized ice cream right before your eyes. They have natural and organic ingredients with more than 60 toppings.
There are five locations around the Valley.
More information is available online.
Mary Coyle Ol’ Fashion Ice Cream
Mary Coyle's also has the old time ice cream shop feel that has been part of the Valley since 1951. While their new location on Seventh Street just south of Bethany Home Road is smaller than the old one, their menu is still packed with eye-popping creations that will satisfy any sweet tooth.
5823 N 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85014
(602) 626-5996
Sweet Republic
The establishment has been around since 1959 and has received award after award. Travel & Leisure most recently named it one of the top places to get ice cream in the U.S. Their "must have was the Cheese Course Duo, which is made with blue cheese and Arizona Medjool dates." The local chain has two locations in Scottsdale and Phoenix.
9160 E Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ
(480) 248-6979
6054 N 16th St., Phoenix, AZ
(602) 535-5990
More information is available online.
Slickables
This trendy spot offers up cool sweet treats in the form of custom ice cream sandwiches. The signature dish is a sandwich formed with two cookies and any one of more than a dozen delicious ice cream flavors. It's affordable, too! A custom ice cream sandwich is just $2.50.
699 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 409-4591
Click here for more information.
CHURN
There's usually a line at CHURN and there's a good reason!! Sometimes nothing satisfies like some creamy, freshly-churned ice cream. CHURN's motto? "We make our ice cream with lots of love and zero phony stuff."
223 N. Central Ave.,Phoenix, AZ 85012
(602) 279-8024
More information is available online.
Novel Ice Cream
Novel Ice Cream is a little-known shop but it has gotten big reviews. The owners are friendly and make the ice cream by hand. Combine the ice cream with toppings, put it in a Belgium waffle or make a donut ice cream sandwich. There's patio seating for when it gets a little cooler.
Coldstone Creamery
There are Coldstones all around the U.S. and the world but the ice cream megachain got its start right here in the Valley with the first store opening in Tempe. Customers can order from a plethora of mix-ins that are folded into the ice cream on a granite slab, which is why it's called Coldstone!
Various locations
Find your closest Coldstone online.
Baskin Robbins
And we can't forget the classic Baskin-Robbins. Of course, there are many more than the original "31 Flavors" here now. And believe it or not, there are more than 7,300 Baskin-Robbins locations around the world with many here in Arizona.
Various locations
Find your closest Baskin-Robbins online.
Nomadic Ice Creams Rolls
This Glendale shop makes fresh ice cream to order. The "rolled ice cream" process starts with liquid ice cream. Your ingredients are then smashed, chopped, frozen, and rolled into a delicious icy treat. Enjoy flavors like Snoozberry, Choco Brah, and Down with B.C.P for those who love vanilla.
Nomadic Ice Cream Rolls
5750 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale
623-826-8905
More information is available online.
Papa Ed’s Ice Cream
Papa Ed’s is an adorable ice cream shop nestled in the heart of historic downtown Glendale. The menu's 16 flavors feature intriguing names like Monster Cookie and Honey Lavender. Seasonal choices feature flavors such as pumpkin and peppermint. Beverages include teas, hot & cold brew coffee & lemonades.
7146 N 58th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 915-4438
