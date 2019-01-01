This holiday season, we invite you to help us spread some cheer with Fry’s Food Stores and our Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive.
Now through January 5th, donate a non-perishable food item at any store location or purchase a $1 or $5 scan card at the register.
You can also donate by purchasing a $10 turkey scan card at checkout today and save 10% off your grocery bill November 29th through December 1st.
Help us make sure everyone has a turkey on their holiday table this year and save some money too!
Together, we can make sure everyone in our community has a holiday meal.
Thank you from Fry’s Food Stores and Arizona’s Family on 3TV.
The facts about hunger in Arizona:
- 979,170 Arizonans are struggling with hunger, of them 348,550 are children.
- 1 in 7 people struggle with hunger
- 1 in 5 children struggle with hunger
- The average cost of a meal in Arizona is $2.89