SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS: If you are dropping off at an Arizona Central Credit Union location, toys should be left in a collection box.

Christmas Angel Program

The Forgotten Angel Toy Drive is part of the 35th annual Christmas Angel program brought to you by Arizona’s Family, the Salvation Army and America First Credit Union.

Here's what you can do to take part in the Christmas Angel program.

Stop by the Christmas Angel tree at one of 13 Arizona shopping malls. Take a tag off the tree. Find the gift. Then return it to the Salvation Army volunteers.