PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every year, the Christmas Angel program serves more than 50,000 children by providing Christmas gifts to Arizona children in need. Now is the time to help make Christmas special for these kids. Every tag on a Christmas Angel tree represents a real child in our community along with their Christmas wishes. So, when you grab a tag from a tree, you are helping a child in your community. There are several ways you can participate in Christmas Angel.
Adopt a Christmas Angel
- Pick a tag in-person
- Go to one of 13 malls throughout Arizona, pick a tag and return unwrapped gifts by the deadline listed on the tag. Please return the gifts to the same location where you picked up a tag. This program goes through December 23. Keep in mind, though, if you pick a tag early, the deadline to return gifts will be earlier than December 23.
- Participating Walmart & Sam's Clubs: Pick a tag off the Christmas Angel Tree inside the store, buy the gifts and drop them off at the same location. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in the Valley, Prescott, and Flagstaff will be participating through December 15. Remember to check the return deadline on the tag you selected.
- Pick a tag virtually
- Adopt an angel virtually this year by going to the Salvation Army's website. Follow the easy steps for adopting a child. Once finished, the website will provide you with available drop-off locations. Again, don't forget about the return deadline.
Forgotten Angel
Every year, there are tags that are left on the tree. Other tags were selected, but gifts were never returned for them. Each tag represent a real child and their Christmas wishes. This is where Forgotten Angel program comes in. It's an important part of the Christmas Angel program. The goal is for every child with a tag to have gifts under their tree on Christmas morning. If you don't want to pick a tag, but still want to donate toys, this is a great option for you. Basically, all you have to do is drop off new, unwrapped gifts at these drop-off locations.
- Now Through December 9
- Desert Botanical Garden (Daily 8 a.m.-8 p.m.)
- Any Phoenix fire station (Open 24/7)
- Now Through December 15
- Any participating Walmart or Sam's Club locations
Toy Drive
The annual Christmas and Forgotten Angel toy drive is one of the last opportunities to donate a toy to a child this year. The rules are pretty much the same as above. Drop off new, unwrapped gifts at the toy drive.
- WHERE: Chandler Fashion Center (Outside Food Court)
- WHEN: Friday, December 11
- TIME: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.
Donate to the Salvation Army of Phoenix
If you want to support the Salvation Army's effort but aren't able to participate in the Christmas Angel program, you can make a online donation at the Salvation Army's website.
About the Christmas Angel Program
Arizona’s Family teamed up with The Salvation Army in 1986 to create the Christmas Angel program. That first year, the program served 3,200 children.
Now 35 years later the program is in 13 malls across Arizona and serves more than 50,000 children. Every tag on a Christmas Angel tree represents a real child in our community along with their Christmas wishes. So, when you grab a tag from a tree you are helping a child in our community.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How much do I need to spend on a Christmas Angel?
A: We are grateful for anything you are willing to donate to a child on our trees. Typically, people spend $25 on a Christmas Angel tag. Of course, any amount is welcome.
Q: Do I need to return the gifts for my Christmas Angel where I got my tag?
A: Yes, if you pulled a tag from a tree at Arizona Mills you have to return your gifts for that tag to Arizona Mills. Because every tag represents a real child, it is important the items purchased for a tag are returned where the tag was picked up from.
Q: When do I need to return the gifts?
A: It is very important that you return your gifts to the mall location you picked your tag at by the date on the bottom of the tag. That way we can ensure the gifts get to the child on the tag. If you adopted an angel virtually this year, follow drop off deadlines provided on the Christmas Angel website.
Q: What if I want to give but don’t want to grab a tag from a tree?
A: This is not a problem. You have a few options:
1) Adopt an angel virtually.
2) Drop off new, unwrapped gifts at the locations listed above under the Forgotten Angel subsection.
3) Participate in the Toy Drive. Details above.
4) Donate to the Salvation Army.