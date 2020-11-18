PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Christmas wishes for thousands of Arizona children will be granted as the Salvation Army and Arizona’s Family collaborate with Walmart and Sam’s Club to expand the Christmas Angel toy drive.
Give a new, unwrapped toy at select Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in the Valley, Prescott, and Flagstaff through Dec. 15. Pick a tag off the Christmas Angel Tree located inside participating stores or shop online using Walmart’s Registry for Good.
Before Dec. 15, return the selected Christmas Angel tag and any new, unwrapped toys to a Walmart collection point, which can be found in participating Walmart stores.
Every child deserves to know the joy of a new toy at Christmas. Help Arizona’s Family and The Salvation Army provide toys to more than 50,000 Arizona children in need.
For a full list of participating Walmart and Sam’s Club locations, see the list below (Locations subject to change).
WM Supercenter
2555 W APACHE TRL
APACHE JUNCTION
WM Supercenter
21055 E RITTENHOUSE RD
QUEEN CREEK
WM Supercenter
800 W WARNER RD
CHANDLER
Neighborhood Market
1900 E CHANDLER BLVD
CHANDLER
WM Supercenter
3460 W. CHANDLER BOULEVARD
CHANDLER
WM Supercenter
2750 E GERMANN RD
CHANDLER
WM Supercenter
1175 S ARIZONA AVE
CHANDLER
WM Supercenter
2501 S MARKET ST
GILBERT
Sam's Club
2621 S MARKET ST
GILBERT
WM Supercenter
5290 S POWER RD
GILBERT
Sam's Club
1525 W BELL RD
PHOENIX
WM Supercenter
1825 W BELL RD
PHOENIX
WM Supercenter
4617 E BELL RD
PHOENIX
WM Supercenter
4747 E CACTUS RD
PHOENIX
WM Supercenter
9600 N METRO PKWY W
PHOENIX
Neighborhood Market
6550 WEST HAPPY VALLEY RD
PHOENIX
WM Supercenter
15355 N NORTHSIGHT BLVD
SCOTTSDALE
WM Supercenter
1100 N ESTRELLA PKWY
GOODYEAR
Sam's Club
1851 E BUTLER AVE
FLAGSTAFF
Wal-Mart
2750 S WOODLANDS VILLAGE BLVD
FLAGSTAFF
WM Supercenter
2601 E HUNTINGTON DR
FLAGSTAFF
WM Supercenter
5605 W NORTHERN AVE
GLENDALE
WM Supercenter
5010 N 95TH AVE
GLENDALE
WM Supercenter
18551 N 83RD AVE
GLENDALE
WM Supercenter
5845 W BELL RD
GLENDALE
WM Supercenter
34399 N CAVE CREEK RD
CAVE CREEK
WM Supercenter
6145 N 35TH AVE
PHOENIX
WM Supercenter
3721 E THOMAS RD
PHOENIX
Neighborhood Market
2435 E BASELINE RD
PHOENIX
WM Supercenter
1607 W BETHANY HOME RD
PHOENIX
Sam's Club
8340 W MCDOWELL RD
PHOENIX
WM Supercenter
7575 W LOWER BUCKEYE RD
PHOENIX
Sam's Club
1225 N GILBERT RD
GILBERT
Neighborhood Market
730 E MCKELLIPS RD
MESA
WM Supercenter
1955 S STAPLEY DR
MESA
Neighborhood Market
1916 S LINDSAY RD
MESA
Neighborhood Market
5122 E UNIVERSITY DR
MESA
WM Supercenter
1710 S GREENFIELD RD
MESA
WM Supercenter
6131 E SOUTHERN AVE
MESA
WM Supercenter
240 W BASELINE RD
MESA
Neighborhood Market
8335 E GUADALUPE RD
MESA
Neighborhood Market
2725 E MCKELLIPS RD
MESA
WM Supercenter
4505 E MCKELLIPS RD
MESA
WM Supercenter
857 N DOBSON RD
MESA
WM Supercenter
3050 E STATE ROUTE 69
PRESCOTT
WM Supercenter
1280 GAIL GARDNER WAY
PRESCOTT
WM Supercenter
3450 N GLASSFORD HILL RD
PRESCOTT VALLEY
WM Supercenter
4915 N PIMA RD
SCOTTSDALE
WM Supercenter
800 E SOUTHERN AVE
TEMPE
WM Supercenter
1380 W ELLIOT RD
TEMPE
Adopt an Angel online! Safely social distance by participating in our virtual Christmas Angel toy drive!
Visit our online Christmas Angel Tree. Find your community. Select a child and buy a gift to return to a participating location.
Together, let’s help make sure every child has a bright holiday season.