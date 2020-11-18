Christmas Angel Toy Drive

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Christmas wishes for thousands of Arizona children will be granted as the Salvation Army and Arizona’s Family collaborate with Walmart and Sam’s Club to expand the Christmas Angel toy drive.

Give a new, unwrapped toy at select Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in the Valley, Prescott, and Flagstaff through Dec. 15. Pick a tag off the Christmas Angel Tree located inside participating stores or shop online using Walmart’s Registry for Good.

Before Dec. 15, return the selected Christmas Angel tag and any new, unwrapped toys to a Walmart collection point, which can be found in participating Walmart stores.

Every child deserves to know the joy of a new toy at Christmas. Help Arizona’s Family and The Salvation Army provide toys to more than 50,000 Arizona children in need.

For a full list of participating Walmart and Sam’s Club locations, see the list below (Locations subject to change).

WM Supercenter

2555 W APACHE TRL

APACHE JUNCTION

WM Supercenter

21055 E RITTENHOUSE RD

QUEEN CREEK

WM Supercenter

800 W WARNER RD

CHANDLER

Neighborhood Market

1900 E CHANDLER BLVD

CHANDLER

WM Supercenter

3460 W. CHANDLER BOULEVARD

CHANDLER

WM Supercenter

2750 E GERMANN RD

CHANDLER

WM Supercenter

1175 S ARIZONA AVE

CHANDLER

WM Supercenter

2501 S MARKET ST

GILBERT

Sam's Club

2621 S MARKET ST

GILBERT

WM Supercenter

5290 S POWER RD

GILBERT

Sam's Club

1525 W BELL RD

PHOENIX

WM Supercenter

1825 W BELL RD

PHOENIX

WM Supercenter

4617 E BELL RD

PHOENIX

WM Supercenter

4747 E CACTUS RD

PHOENIX

WM Supercenter

9600 N METRO PKWY W

PHOENIX

Neighborhood Market

6550 WEST HAPPY VALLEY RD

PHOENIX

WM Supercenter

15355 N NORTHSIGHT BLVD

SCOTTSDALE

WM Supercenter

1100 N ESTRELLA PKWY

GOODYEAR

Sam's Club

1851 E BUTLER AVE

FLAGSTAFF

Wal-Mart

2750 S WOODLANDS VILLAGE BLVD

FLAGSTAFF

WM Supercenter

2601 E HUNTINGTON DR

FLAGSTAFF

WM Supercenter

5605 W NORTHERN AVE

GLENDALE

WM Supercenter

5010 N 95TH AVE

GLENDALE

WM Supercenter

18551 N 83RD AVE

GLENDALE

WM Supercenter

5845 W BELL RD

GLENDALE

WM Supercenter

34399 N CAVE CREEK RD

CAVE CREEK

WM Supercenter

6145 N 35TH AVE

PHOENIX

WM Supercenter

3721 E THOMAS RD

PHOENIX

Neighborhood Market

2435 E BASELINE RD

PHOENIX

WM Supercenter

1607 W BETHANY HOME RD

PHOENIX

Sam's Club

8340 W MCDOWELL RD

PHOENIX

WM Supercenter

7575 W LOWER BUCKEYE RD

PHOENIX

Sam's Club

1225 N GILBERT RD

GILBERT

Neighborhood Market

730 E MCKELLIPS RD

MESA

WM Supercenter

1955 S STAPLEY DR

MESA

Neighborhood Market

1916 S LINDSAY RD

MESA

Neighborhood Market

5122 E UNIVERSITY DR

MESA

WM Supercenter

1710 S GREENFIELD RD

MESA

WM Supercenter

6131 E SOUTHERN AVE

MESA

WM Supercenter

240 W BASELINE RD

MESA

Neighborhood Market

8335 E GUADALUPE RD

MESA

Neighborhood Market

2725 E MCKELLIPS RD

MESA

WM Supercenter

4505 E MCKELLIPS RD

MESA

WM Supercenter

857 N DOBSON RD

MESA

WM Supercenter

3050 E STATE ROUTE 69

PRESCOTT

WM Supercenter

1280 GAIL GARDNER WAY

PRESCOTT

WM Supercenter

3450 N GLASSFORD HILL RD

PRESCOTT VALLEY

WM Supercenter

4915 N PIMA RD

SCOTTSDALE

WM Supercenter

800 E SOUTHERN AVE

TEMPE

WM Supercenter

1380 W ELLIOT RD

TEMPE

Adopt an Angel online! Safely social distance by participating in our virtual Christmas Angel toy drive!

Visit our online Christmas Angel Tree. Find your community. Select a child and buy a gift to return to a participating location.

Together, let’s help make sure every child has a bright holiday season.

 

