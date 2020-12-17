PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Donations were way down for the Arizona's Family Christmas Angel Program this year, so an emergency drive-thru toy drive was held at Paradise Valley Mall -- and Arizona delivered.

Viewers, like you, donated 12,500 toys and $48,915 on Friday. The urgent need inspired young and old. The giving spirt started on Friday morning when a little girl named Maddison donated a Hanukkah gift she got on Thursday night because she said she didn't need it.

Omg my heart melted. ❤️ Maddison came down to Paradise Valley Mall to donate to the Christmas angel program. She donated a Hanukkah gift she got last night she said she didn’t need. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/gx4VhgaQuh — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) December 18, 2020

As the day continued, truckloads of toys were delivered with love. Chief Meteorologist Royal Norman arrived in a snazzy suit and was excited to see all the donations.

"People are showing up like crazy, it's amazing!" Norman said.

A semi-truck was brought in get all the toys to the Salvation Army and filled it by the afternoon. A second truck was brought in for all the donations. By sunset, we reached our goal so every child that signed up for Christmas Angel will get a toy this year. The 12,500 donated toys filled the two 16-foot moving trucks and half of a third.

But if you still want to help kids in need through the program, there's still time. The last day is Dec. 23.

The support of community members and Valley businesses is more critical than ever so that every child can enjoy Christmas.

Adopt a Christmas Angel

Pick a tag in-person Go to one of 13 malls throughout Arizona, pick a tag and return unwrapped gifts by the deadline listed on the tag. Please return the gifts to the same location where you picked up a tag. This program goes through December 23. Keep in mind, though, if you pick a tag early, the deadline to return gifts will be earlier than December 23. Must return the gift with the tag.

Pick a tag virtually Adopt an angel virtually this year by going to the Salvation Army's website. Follow the easy steps for adopting a child. Once finished, the website will provide you with available drop-off locations. Again, don't forget about the return deadline.



People usually spend about $25 on a Christmas Angel tag but it is up to you really on how much you want to spend.

Arizona's Family teamed up with the Salvation Army in 1986 to create the Christmas Angel program. That first year the program served 3,200 children.

Now 35 years later the program is in 13 malls across Arizona and serves more than 50,000 children Every tag on a Christmas Angel tree represents a real child in our community along with their Christmas wishes. So, when you grab a tag from a tree you are helping a child in that community.

Donate to the Salvation Army of Phoenix

If you want to support the Salvation Army's effort but aren't able to participate in the Christmas Angel program or the toy drive, you can make a online donation at the Salvation Army's website.