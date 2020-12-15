PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for a way to give back to someone in need? There is still time to participate in our 2020 Christmas Angel program and help Christmas for more than 52,000 Arizona kids. The last day is December 23rd.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many businesses have been struggling and have not been able to help donate to Christmas Angel.

In 2019, The Salvation Army partnered with 150 companies who adopted 8,000 Angels. This year, only 70 companies partnered with The Salvation Army to adopt 2,700 Angels.

The support of community members and Valley businesses is more critical than ever so that every child can enjoy Christmas.

Adopt a Christmas Angel

Pick a tag in-person Go to one of 13 malls throughout Arizona, pick a tag and return unwrapped gifts by the deadline listed on the tag. Please return the gifts to the same location where you picked up a tag. This program goes through December 23. Keep in mind, though, if you pick a tag early, the deadline to return gifts will be earlier than December 23. Must return the gift with the tag.

Pick a tag virtually Adopt an angel virtually this year by going to the Salvation Army's website. Follow the easy steps for adopting a child. Once finished, the website will provide you with available drop-off locations. Again, don't forget about the return deadline.



People usually spend about $25 on a Christmas Angel tag but it is up to you really on how much you want to spend.

Arizona's Family teamed up with The Salvation Army in 1986 to create the Christmas Angel program. That first year the program served 3,200 children.

Participate in our 2020 Christmas Angel program Every child deserves to know the joy of a new toy at Christmas. Help Arizona’s Family and The Salvation Army provide toys to more than 50,000 Arizona children in need.

Now 35 years later the program is in 13 malls across Arizona and serves more than 50,000 children Every tag on a Christmas Angel tree represents a real child in our community along with their Christmas wishes. So, when you grab a tag from a tree you are helping a child in that community.

Donate to the Salvation Army of Phoenix

If you want to support the Salvation Army's effort but aren't able to participate in the Christmas Angel program, you can make a online donation at the Salvation Army's website.