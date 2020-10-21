PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every child deserves to know the joy of a new toy at Christmas. For over 30 years, Arizona’s Family and The Salvation Army have been providing toys to more than 50,000 Arizona children in need.
If your family needs Christmas assistance this year, register to be a recipient of the Christmas Angel Program. The program helps provide Christmas presents to those families who are in financial need with children age 12 or younger.
Online registration is now open. Please visit salvationarmyphoenix.org to fill out the application form. There will be no in-person registration this year due to COVID-19.
Participating families who register for the Christmas Angel program must upload the following documents:
- Photo ID (for yourself, you must be the parent or have proof you are the legal guardian for the children you are registering.)
- Proof of current address, if different from your photo ID and be a resident of the city where you register.
- Provide Income sources for everyone in the household.
- Document(s) must have your name and the name of each child you are registering. (Birth Certificate, Shot Record, or School Record). The document must also have the child’s “Date of Birth” on it.
Once a child has been registered and accepted into the Christmas Angel program, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in the community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys.
These gifts are distributed back to families to place under their Christmas tree.
Register now at salvationarmyphoenix.org. An invitation code is not needed.