100% of the funds raised support these local non-profits:



St. Vincent DePaul

stvincentdepaul.net

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul was founded in Phoenix in 1946. The nonprofit works to feed, clothe, house and heal individuals and working poor families who have nowhere else to turn for help.

St. Mary’s Food Bank

firstfoodbank.org

Founded in 1967, St. Mary’s is the world’s first food bank. Now more than 50 years old, St. Mary’s is one of the largest food banks in the country.

Kitchen on the Street

kitchenonthestreet.org

Kitchen on the Street is a faith based community partner purposing to eliminate local hunger by offering food assistance programs in Phoenix Arizona.

Desert Mission Food Bank

desertmission.com

The link between hunger and poor health is undeniable. Desert Mission is combatting hunger across the income spectrum by helping to bridge nutrition gaps that negatively affect the health and well-being of community residents and HonorHealth patients alike.

Arizona Brain Food

azbrainfood.org

Arizona Brain Food is a non-profit organization that discreetly provides a backpack of food to feed hungry school children on the weekends.

United Food Bank

unitedfoodbank.org

United Food Bank collaborates with a network of more than 200 organizations to distribute food to hungry people the greater East Valley and Eastern Arizona. These programs include pantries, after-school youth programs, residential facilities, community kitchens, community centers, municipalities and others providing direct-service to those in need.

The WakWay Foundation

wakway.org

The WakWay Foundation is committed to education, nutrition and repurposing resources into communities to change the face of child hunger forever.

Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Center

alicecoopersolidrock.com

The Rock Teen Center inspires teens (12-20) to grow through music, dance and art. We provide vocational training in sound and recording, lighting and staging, video production, as well as a computer lab and a cool, supervised facility for the teens to engage with their peers.