100% of the funds raised support these local non-profits:
St. Vincent DePaul
stvincentdepaul.net
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul was founded in Phoenix in 1946. The nonprofit works to feed, clothe, house and heal individuals and working poor families who have nowhere else to turn for help.
St. Mary’s Food Bank
firstfoodbank.org
Founded in 1967, St. Mary’s is the world’s first food bank. Now more than 50 years old, St. Mary’s is one of the largest food banks in the country.
Kitchen on the Street
kitchenonthestreet.org
Kitchen on the Street is a faith based community partner purposing to eliminate local hunger by offering food assistance programs in Phoenix Arizona.
Desert Mission Food Bank
desertmission.com
The link between hunger and poor health is undeniable. Desert Mission is combatting hunger across the income spectrum by helping to bridge nutrition gaps that negatively affect the health and well-being of community residents and HonorHealth patients alike.
Arizona Brain Food
azbrainfood.org
Arizona Brain Food is a non-profit organization that discreetly provides a backpack of food to feed hungry school children on the weekends.
United Food Bank
unitedfoodbank.org
United Food Bank collaborates with a network of more than 200 organizations to distribute food to hungry people the greater East Valley and Eastern Arizona. These programs include pantries, after-school youth programs, residential facilities, community kitchens, community centers, municipalities and others providing direct-service to those in need.
The WakWay Foundation
wakway.org
The WakWay Foundation is committed to education, nutrition and repurposing resources into communities to change the face of child hunger forever.
Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Center
alicecoopersolidrock.com
The Rock Teen Center inspires teens (12-20) to grow through music, dance and art. We provide vocational training in sound and recording, lighting and staging, video production, as well as a computer lab and a cool, supervised facility for the teens to engage with their peers.
1 in 5 children in Arizona struggle with hunger
That’s why Arizona's Family is teaming up with Albertsons and Safeway to raise $1 million this year to end childhood hunger.
Thousands of children receive reduced price breakfast and lunch at school but often go hungry on weekends. Unfortunately, the need for nutritious, healthy food is great. Charitable programs are unable to fully support those struggling with hunger.
Help is needed to bridge the meal gap.
End hunger. Take action.
All month long, visit any Safeway or Albertsons store and make a food or monetary donation. Your generosity will support the eight valley agencies benefiting from 3TV Childhood Hunger food drive.
These donations will help provide meals to the nearly 350,000 hungry children in our state.
Help Arizona’s Family, 3TV end childhood hunger—because one hungry mouth is too many.
