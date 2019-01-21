In 2019, The Arizona Department of Education launched the state’s School Report Cards website, an education resource created to assist the public learn more about schools throughout the state.
The website serves as an accountability platform, lists the A-F letter grades for schools, provides all federal and state reports and catalogs other individualized school details in one convenient location.
You can look at student enrollment grade by grade, the experience of the teacher and student diversity.
In addition, the system measures year to year student academic growth, proficiency on English language arts, math and science.
It also includes the proficiency and academic growth of English language learners, indicators that an elementary student is ready for success in high school and that high school students are ready to succeed in a career or in college.
Information also includes high school graduation rates and student dropout rates.
“I am very proud of both our Accountability and IT departments for developing another wonderful tool that helps parents find the best education for their children,” Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas said. “I am thrilled that parents will have all of this information at their fingertips, allowing them to make the most informed decision about schools for their children. As a vocal proponent of school choice, as well as someone who does not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to education, this gives parents the ability to see what opportunities are available for their child’s specific needs.”
"Arizona schools need to improve," said state Department of Education spokesman Stefan Swiat. "I certainly would like to see the under-performing schools move upwards, and go from D to F to B's and C's and A's, that would be fantastic."
Swiat said the new site will arm parents with more than just the letter grade.
"Look beyond the grade and look at all of the things list here on the site," he said.
Teacher and "Red For Ed" leader Noah Karvelis agrees.
"That's really problematic, to reduce every thing you do until 5, 6, 7 at night down to one letter," Karvelis said. He suggested prospective parents visit their schools of choice, instead, and talk with teachers and administrators.
Arizona has 1,983 public schools that are comprised of 1,424 district schools and 559 charter schools.
Stakeholder groups from around the state all weighed in on how to best develop the new website.
Parents, teachers, administrators and policymakers throughout Arizona participated in ADE focus groups over the past year.
Since this is just the first version of the new website, a section for Early Childhood and preschool will be forthcoming, as will a school “highlights” section. The much-awaited “highlights” section will provide schools with the opportunity to distinguish themselves from one another by promoting exceptional features and attributes unique to their specific school or district.
In addition, the School Report Cards website also fulfills the federal requirement of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) to “include a clear and concise description of the State accountability system.” Sixteen basic requirements for the report card have now been met before the January 1, 2019 deadline for ESSA compliance.
To learn more about Arizona schools or to check out the new website, log on to https://azreportcards.azed.gov.
Merit Scores
AzMERIT (Arizona's Measurement of Educational Readiness to Inform Teaching) is the statewide standardized achievement test for Arizona students.
