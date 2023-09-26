Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second...

FAQ: How you can watch the Phoenix Suns on Arizona’s Family

Updated: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Here's how you can watch the Phoenix Suns on Arizona's Family in Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and Yuma.

Suns

Nearly 70 regular season games will be broadcast on Arizona's Family. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix Suns 2023-24 broadcast schedule announced

Updated: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:32 AM MST
|
By Ben Bradley
Catch the home opener against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second...

Phoenix Suns reveal full 2023-24 regular season schedule

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST
|
By Ben Bradley
The Suns travel to San Francisco for the first game of the season on Oct. 24.

Suns

Arizona's Family is the new home for Phoenix Suns and Mercury games

Phoenix Suns preseason schedule released; watch all 5 games on Arizona’s Family

Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
All five games will be broadcast locally on Arizona’s Family and streamed on Kiswe.

Suns

Arizona's Family is the new home for Phoenix Suns and Mercury games

Arizona’s Family to broadcast Phoenix Suns games starting this upcoming season

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM MST
|
By Jason Sillman
The deal brings 70 games free, over-the-air, with statewide distribution.

Phoenix Rising

Arizona's Family Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Phoenix Rising F.C. and can be...

How to watch Phoenix Rising FC games

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
You have several free options to watch all but one of the Phoenix Rising games this season.

Arizona’s Family Sports

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) celebrates her score against the Minnesota Lynx...

Watch the Phoenix Mercury take on Dallas Wings on Arizona’s Family

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:03 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
After Friday night's loss, the Mercury are looking to bounce back vs. the Wings Wednesday at 5 p.m. MST

Arizona’s Family Sports

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates a point with center Brittney Griner (42)...

Watch the Phoenix Mercury take on the Minnesota Lynx Thursday night on 3TV

Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
The Mercury take on the Minnesota Linx at 7 p.m. in downtown Phoenix.

Sports and Entertainment Network

Arizona's Family Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Phoenix Rising F.C. and can be...

Arizona’s Family announces broadcast partnership with Phoenix Rising, launch of new network

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
The Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment Network launches on March 1.

Sports and Entertainment Network

Arizona's Family is the new home for Phoenix Suns and Mercury games

Arizona’s Family announces transformative broadcast partnership with Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:55 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Groundbreaking rights deal to bring every game free, Over-the-air with statewide distribution.
Latest News
A heavy police presence could be seen at the Rise Encore.
Docs: Suspect high on drugs before shooting friend to death at Phoenix apartment complex
The annual meat cutting challenge qualifier was held Tuesday morning, Sept. 26, 2023, in Peoria.
Meat cutting challenge qualifier held in Peoria
Police and firefighters were called to the area of 40th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just...
Adult, child hospitalized after being hit by SUV in west Phoenix
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for Tuesday, 9/26/2023
Big temperature drop coming to Arizona
46- year-old Shydonica Black is now facing numerous felony charges
Docs: Goodyear woman threatened to ‘blow heads off’ at Walmart before shooting at teens