Suns
FAQ: How you can watch the Phoenix Suns on Arizona’s Family
Updated: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST
|
By
AZFamily Digital News Staff
Here's how you can watch the Phoenix Suns on Arizona's Family in Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and Yuma.
Suns
Phoenix Suns 2023-24 broadcast schedule announced
Updated: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:32 AM MST
|
By
Ben Bradley
Catch the home opener against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Suns
Phoenix Suns reveal full 2023-24 regular season schedule
Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST
|
By
Ben Bradley
The Suns travel to San Francisco for the first game of the season on Oct. 24.
Suns
Phoenix Suns preseason schedule released; watch all 5 games on Arizona’s Family
Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST
|
By
AZFamily Digital News Staff
All five games will be broadcast locally on Arizona’s Family and streamed on Kiswe.
Suns
Arizona’s Family to broadcast Phoenix Suns games starting this upcoming season
Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM MST
|
By
Jason Sillman
The deal brings 70 games free, over-the-air, with statewide distribution.
Phoenix Rising
How to watch Phoenix Rising FC games
Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM MST
|
By
AZFamily Digital News Staff
You have several free options to watch all but one of the Phoenix Rising games this season.
Arizona’s Family Sports
Watch the Phoenix Mercury take on Dallas Wings on Arizona’s Family
Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:03 AM MST
|
By
AZFamily Digital News Staff
After Friday night's loss, the Mercury are looking to bounce back vs. the Wings Wednesday at 5 p.m. MST
Arizona’s Family Sports
Watch the Phoenix Mercury take on the Minnesota Lynx Thursday night on 3TV
Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM MST
|
By
AZFamily Digital News Staff
The Mercury take on the Minnesota Linx at 7 p.m. in downtown Phoenix.
Sports and Entertainment Network
Arizona’s Family announces broadcast partnership with Phoenix Rising, launch of new network
Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST
|
By
AZFamily Digital News Staff
The Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment Network launches on March 1.
Sports and Entertainment Network
Arizona’s Family announces transformative broadcast partnership with Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury
Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:55 AM MST
|
By
AZFamily Digital News Staff
Groundbreaking rights deal to bring every game free, Over-the-air with statewide distribution.
