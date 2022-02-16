PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- CBS 5 will be airing the 2022 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday between noon and 3 p.m. That means Arizona’s Family News at Noon on CBS 5, "The Bold & The Beautiful," "The Talk," and "Let’s Make a Deal" won't air that afternoon.
As always, you can watch Arizona's Family News at Noon on 3TV, our mobile app or on our smart TV app. However, your favorite CBS shows can be found online at CBS.com or by clicking here. "The Bold & The Beautiful" will also air overnight at 2:12 a.m. for those needing to record their DVR.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. - "The Young and the Restless"
- 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. - "UEFA Champions League Today"
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. - "Inter Milan vs Liverpool"
- 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. - "People’s Court"
- 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. - "Hot Bench"
- 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. - "Inside Edition"
- 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. - "Good Evening Arizona"