Why are you running game X when everyone knows that game Y will be a better game?
The NFL and CBS select and assign games to each market two weeks before the game is played.
Why aren’t you running the second game of the CBS doubleheader today? Every other CBS station in the country is doing it.
The NFL prevents stations in franchise markets from airing a game against a franchise team home game broadcast. If the Cardinals are playing at home and the game is on Fox, the late CBS game is blacked out in Phoenix.
Why are you running the X (Eastern team) game this morning when you could be running the Y (Western team) game this afternoon?
If the Cardinals are playing at home, the NFL prevents stations in franchise markets from airing a game against a franchise team home game broadcast. When the Cardinals are playing at home and the game is on Fox, the late CBS game is blacked out in Phoenix.
But you ran a game last week at the same time as Fox was airing a Cardinals game!
The blackout only applies when the Cardinals are playing at home. If they are on the road then we can air a game at the same time as theirs is being played.
