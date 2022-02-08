Providing security and safety is no small effort for a venue as wide-open as the TPC of Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open, especially as tens-of-thousands of people descend on North Scottsdale.
One of the most important tools law enforcement has is a portable system of cameras.
The dozens of cameras and screens are funded with federal dollars. So while the Phoenix Police Department sets up and tears them down, they are used all over the Valley.
"(These are) 1080p high definition cameras that have pan/tilt/zoom capability," explains Commander Bill Lee, who is with the Phoenix Police Department's Homeland Defense Bureau.
"We use (this system) as a force multiplier in the absence of having a single uniformed officer that we can put in every single location.
This allows us to view signals remotely and see what's going on," says Commander Lee.
Commander Lee says this system is self sufficient and can broadcast back to a mobile command center, expanding law enforcment's footprint many times over.
He says the threat mitigation team members are actually part electrical engineers. They create an entire network system from nothing.
"Based on the on the geography that we're dealing with and what kind of environment that we're working in, we have the ability to either create our own wireless mesh network; we have the ability to be able to utilize cellular service to be able to get a signal to transmit information," explains Commander Lee.
The WM Phoenix Open is just one of the many big events where this camera system is deployed. Phoenix police will also set it up in Avondale in March for the Nascar event. It will be used for Pat's Run, parades, and the Super Bowl next year.
Besides looking for trouble-makers, police can also use the cameras to spot bottlenecks, and help move vehicle and foot traffic in and out more efficiently.