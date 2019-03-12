PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly took a vehicle from a west Phoenix grocery store with a two-year-old child inside.

Phoenix police said on March 11 at 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of kidnapping at 42nd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Phoenix police investigators determined a man stopped his vehicle in a grocery store parking lot when one of the suspects, 25-year-old Cynthia Gracia asked him for money.

While the victim was talking to Gracia, 26-year-old Joe Velazquez allegedly entered the victim's vehicle and drove away with a two-year-old girl inside.

Several witnesses were able to follow the suspects to 42nd Avenue and Granada Road, where they abandoned the vehicle. The witnesses were able to detain the suspects until police arrived.

The two-year-old victim was found inside the vehicle with no injuries.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into jail.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(6) comments

Shredder
Shredder

The West side of Phoenix is a lovely place to live.

Report Add Reply
Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

She’s hot. What a waste of a nice face

Report Add Reply
TRUMP supporter
TRUMP supporter

Why was he out of the vehicle? Maybe negotiating a price for her services?

Report Add Reply
GBfan4life
GBfan4life

You literally embody the trump supporter too much... Wow you make me sick

Report Add Reply
TRUMP supporter
TRUMP supporter

I'm glad I made you sick now my day is complete.

Report Add Reply
nuusmaan
nuusmaan

Let me guess, you're a LEADER in Fox "News'" comment section. This is the sort of fantasizing that the bitter old men like to do there.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.