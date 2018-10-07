Glendale police are searching for suspects after two men were shot in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.
The shooting was reported near 71st Avenue and Camelback Road, according to the Glendale Police Department.
Police said two men were shot and taken to a hospital. Their injuries are not life threatening.
Police said the suspect(s) left the area in a truck. No additional description of the vehicle or suspects was available.
