Suspect at large after Safeway robbery

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a Safeway store at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a Safeway store.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Safeway near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

It's unknown if the suspect, a white male, was armed.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police say the suspect left a suspicious package at the store, and officials are checking it out.

