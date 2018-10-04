Phoenix police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a Safeway store.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Safeway near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.
It's unknown if the suspect, a white male, was armed.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Police say the suspect left a suspicious package at the store, and officials are checking it out.
