PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - True Crime Arizona: The Podcast is a series that takes a deep dive into both unsolved and solved cases around Arizona.
Journalist and host Briana Whitney travels across the state to uncover new evidence and theories, and interview those involved in the most captivating cases. Some notable investigations include the disappearance of Robert Fisher, the 1995 Sunset Limited train derailment, and the Cold Storage Killer. This podcast has something for every true crime junkie to enjoy.
True Crime Arizona: The Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music. It will soon be available on Spotify, Google Play, Amazon Music, and Stitcher.