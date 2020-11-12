In this series, we take a deep dive into both unsolved and solved cases all around Arizona. Our investigations have taken us to remote parts of the desert, abandoned crime scenes, and the middle of the woods. We uncover new evidence and theories, and interview those involved in the cases for years.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - True Crime Arizona: The Podcast is a series that takes a deep dive into both unsolved and solved cases around Arizona.

Journalist and host Briana Whitney travels across the state to uncover new evidence and theories, and interview those involved in the most captivating cases. Some notable investigations include the disappearance of Robert Fisher, the 1995 Sunset Limited train derailment, and the Cold Storage Killer. This podcast has something for every true crime junkie to enjoy.  

True Crime Arizona: The Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music. It will soon be available on Spotify, Google Play, Amazon Music, and Stitcher. 

TRAILER: 'True Crime Arizona: The Podcast'

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Music

Coming Soon: Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

AZFamily.com: Audio Podcasts | Video Versions | Investigations

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Photojournalist

Serjio Hernandez is an Emmy-Award winning photojournalist at Arizona's Family.

Recommended for you